Las Vegas Sphere gets in Halloween spirit with amazing jack-o’-lantern display

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o'-lantern for the remainder of October. (Source: Sphere Entertainment / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – The hottest new concert venue in the country is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o’-lantern for the remainder of October.

The $2.3 billion venue just opened on Sept. 29 with a U2 concert after five years of construction.

The venue’s unique spherical shape is lit up at night with different stunning projections. On the inside, guests are treated to floor-to-ceiling projections and light shows for a fully immersive experience.

The building stands 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the largest spherical building in the world.

Sphere is the most expensive entertainment venue built in Las Vegas, surpassing Allegiant Stadium that opened in 2020 and cost $1.9 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
(FILE)
Wisconsin Senate passes Republican bill to force setting a wolf hunt goal
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin Republicans reject eight Evers appointees, including majority of environmental boar
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Florida drops voter fraud charges against 69-year-old woman