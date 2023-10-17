Man accused in brutal attack of UW student pleads not guilty

Brandon Thompson appears in court for his arraignment, on October 17, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man charged in the brutal attack of a University of Wisconsin – Madison student over the Labor Day weekend returned to court Tuesday morning.

During his arraignment, Brandon Thompson had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf by the Dane Co. court to first-degree sexual assault, first degree reckless injury, and strangulation and suffocation. Thompson, who is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, is due to return to court on December 1 for a status conference hearing.

“This man is perhaps our greatest public safety threat that lives in this county right now, and that is deserving as the most significant amount of cash bail,” Dane Co. District Attorney William Brown told the court during Thompson’s initial appearance in early September.

Brandon Thompson appears in court for his arraignment, on October 17, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

Thompson, 26, is accused in the attack and sexual assault of a woman, which happened in the early morning September 3 and left her fighting for her life. In the criminal complaint filed against Thompson, a Madison Police Department sergeant who was one of the first officers on the scene of the downtown assault described the victim’s injuries as “one of the most horrifying things I’ve seen.”

The complaint, which was filed several days after the attack, stated she had been diagnosed with a Grade Two Traumatic Brain Injury and an MRI shows a brain bleed. Initially after the attack, the victim was placed in a medically induced coma and she still has trouble staying awake, the District Attorney’s Office continued.

After Thompson was arrested, he told investigators he was angry that night and when he crossed path with a woman, he “saw red” and “did not know what was going on,” the complaint quoted him telling detectives. He is reported to have claimed he went into rage and, when he came around, she was already on the ground.

The Madison Police Dept. indicates investigators have made significant progress in finding the...
The Madison Police Dept. indicates investigators have made significant progress in finding the person who "brutally attacked" a UW-Madison student on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Camberyn Kelley)

Thompson denied remember sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint; but, admitted he could have done so. According to prosecutors, he went on to say, “[t]he only thing I remember is just hitting.”

The complaint adds Thompson told the detectives, “[s]he came across a monster.”

