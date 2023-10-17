Man recovering from random stabbing attack in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie, Wis. (WMTV) - A random stabbing at a Walmart Supercenter in Sun Prairie has left one man seriously hurt.

Sun Prairie Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Monday, the suspect, 22-year-old Miguel Angel Barajas-Ceballos of Sun Prairie walked into the Walmart and started attacking the victim, a 36-year-old man.

Police add it doesn’t seem that the two knew each other.

The victim was stabbed multiple times before Barajas-Ceballos drove away. Police say they were able to gather what his vehicle looked like from those on scene, and found him shortly after while attempting a traffic stop.

That is when he took off and a pursuit began.

Officials say Barajas-Ceballos took officers on a chase all the way from Sun Prairie to Madison, crashing near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Brearly Street after police were able to stop the vehicle with spike strips.

One vehicle was damaged by Barajas-Ceballos during the chase. No injuries were reported.

After crashing, the suspect was taken into custody. He now resides at the Dane County Jail facing an attempted homicide charge.

The victim’s condition is described as critical, but stable.

