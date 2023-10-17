Pete Davidson coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Former Saturday Night Live star – and the show’s most recent host – Pete Davidson is coming to Madison in less than two months.

The comedian is set to perform at the Orpheum Theater on December 8, according to the theater’s website. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, October 20.

Davidson joined the SNL cast in 2014 and quickly became well known for his videos and unique Weekend Update segments. He did not stay away too long, though, returning just four days ago to host the long-running sketch comedy show’s season premiere.

Davidson also serves as writer and star of “Bupkis,” which airs on Peacock.

