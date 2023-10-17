Stray bullet found in woman’s nightstand, Madison Police Dept. reports

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman received a knock on her door from a stranger in the middle of the night before discovering a stray bullet in her nightstand Saturday morning, the Madison Police Department said.

A woman told police around 6:20 a.m. Saturday that a man knocked on the door of her apartment, in the 5000 block of American Parkway, in the middle of the night. She didn’t answer, telling police she did not know who the man was. She then found the bullet in her nightstand when she woke up.

Police spoke with her neighbor, who told police that he was having friends over when one of them dropped a gun that fired accidentally. The man said he went to check on his neighbor after it happened.

MPD noted no one was hurt and said the investigation was ongoing. The department did not indicate if any charges could be filed.

