Suspect claims domestic abuse led him to come to Capitol armed, complaint states

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of bringing loaded guns to the Wisconsin capitol building twice in one day told investigators he originally showed up wanting to ask Gov. Tony Evers for help because law enforcement would not listen to men who were abused by women, according to the criminal complaint against him.

When asked why he had a gun when he went to the governor’s office in the statehouse, Joshua Pleasnick said he always carried one because he feared for his life and worried his ex-girlfriend may try to harm him, the complaint added. It also quoted Pleasnick, 23, explaining he did not know he was not allowed to bring a gun into the Capitol and “for that I am guilty.”

The October 4th incident outside the governor’s office detailed in the complaint started a series of events, all within a span of several hours, that saw Pleasnick allegedly show up at the governor’s office, get arrested, and return to the Capitol grounds with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle.

Pleasnick’s only charge stems from this initial encounter when he allegedly arrived outside the governor’s office around 2 p.m. with a gun in a holster attached to his belt and a small dog in tow. A capitol police officer told Pleasnick that he needed to fill out a visiting Constituent form to schedule a meeting with the governor, which he did, according to the complaint.

Madison man who brought gun to Capitol, asking for Gov. Evers identified (Wisconsin State Capitol Police)

After handing in the form, Pleasnick reportedly stated he would not leave until he spoke with Evers and took a seat on the floor. Prosecutors noted he never brandished the gun, which the officer had noticed while Pleasnick completed the constituent form. Dane Co. dispatchers were alerted that “an armed subject (was) attempting to gain access to the governor’s office,” but added that the officer indicated “everything was okay,” prosecutors continued.

Several officers arrived at the governor’s office and told Pleasnick he was not allowed to have a gun inside the capitol, but he allegedly refused to comply with their demand – at which point he was taken into custody. It was during the questioning that followed that Pleasnick is quoted as saying his complaints to law enforcement about being abused by his girlfriend and Pleasnick stated he wanted the governor to know that men were being ignored.

The complaint added Pleasnick, who does not have a concealed carry license nor who had ever been a police officer, did not have a concealed carry permit, claimed to carry the firearm for his protection. He told investigators he never used it to threaten someone and has no intention to do so.

Law enforcement is seen stationed outside the Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' office. (WMTV)

Following this arrest, Pleasnick posted bail and came back to the capitol that night with an automatic rifle, law enforcement indicated. He was placed in protective custody following that second incident. No charges have been filed in connection with his return.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.