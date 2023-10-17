United Way launches app to help link people with community services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County launched a new app to increase awareness and access to services in the community.

The 211 Wisconsin app provides 24/7, local assistance to everyone in Dane County and nearby communities. This includes the counties of Sauk, Iowa, Columbia, Rock, Green and Lafayette.

Director of 211 Ed Wall said the app hosts the most comprehensive health and human services database of curated agencies, and provides up-to-date information on needs.

“This is a vital community link for folks in need who need our resources, and the app is going to help us extend the access for those services to everyone in need in our area,” Wall said.

Services the app can help people find range from finding food, paying rent, addiction treatment, and help for aging adults. The 211 service made over 41,000 referrals to community resources last year.

The app took 18 months to test and develop, and officials hope it expands access to thousands of resources that are available.

United Way is also placing tablets around the community that have this app for those who may not have a phone or tablet to use.

