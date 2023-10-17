United Way launches app to help link people with community services

The United Way of Dane County launched a new app to increase awareness and access to services in the community.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County launched a new app to increase awareness and access to services in the community.

The 211 Wisconsin app provides 24/7, local assistance to everyone in Dane County and nearby communities. This includes the counties of Sauk, Iowa, Columbia, Rock, Green and Lafayette.

Director of 211 Ed Wall said the app hosts the most comprehensive health and human services database of curated agencies, and provides up-to-date information on needs.

“This is a vital community link for folks in need who need our resources, and the app is going to help us extend the access for those services to everyone in need in our area,” Wall said.

United Way 211 app launches
United Way 211 app launches(United Way of Dane County)

Services the app can help people find range from finding food, paying rent, addiction treatment, and help for aging adults. The 211 service made over 41,000 referrals to community resources last year.

The app took 18 months to test and develop, and officials hope it expands access to thousands of resources that are available.

United Way is also placing tablets around the community that have this app for those who may not have a phone or tablet to use.

United Way 211 app launches
United Way 211 app launches(United Way of Dane County)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

Latest News

The man charged in the brutal attack of a University of Wisconsin – Madison student over the...
Man accused in brutal attack of UW student pleads not guilty
Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections yet
Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect
(FILE)
Wisconsin Senate passes Republican bill to force setting a wolf hunt goal
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin Republicans reject eight Evers appointees, including majority of environmental boar