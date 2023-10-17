UW-Platteville’s Richland campus to close; two others go online only

UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would close and two other of the system’s branch schools would go online only, the university system announced.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – “The status quo is not sustainable,” Universities of Wisconsin President declared Tuesday morning when he revealed UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would close and two other of the system’s branch schools would go online only.

“This decision is a response to an evolving student marketplace,” Rothman continued. “Offering students an educational experience they deserve while working with local leaders to ensure it meets their expectations is key to our long-term success.”

In addition to shuttering Richland, Rothman ordered UW-Milwaukee’s Washington Co. campus and UW-Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac school to abandon in-person instruction and only offer remote classes. The ten remaining two-year campuses are not safe from cutbacks either, Rothman indicated with each one tasked with working with their communities to decide on the best uses of university facilities.

“We want to work with the counties to determine the best way for our universities to serve their communities,” Rothman said. “This reassessment is designed to ensure facilities are used in ways that meet community needs and provide long-term stability.”

The decisions to shut down Richland and spur the other changes announced Tuesday are not meant to save money, Rothman said. Instead, he attributed them to the students. He pointed to students wanting to go straight to four-year schools, where enrollment has been rising, rather than the two-year schools. He added that online instruction has also been climbing.

“The market is telling us that increasingly students are pursuing a degree at our four-year campuses or online,” Rothman said, adding the declining enrollment is leading to a worse experience for students at two-year schools.

The students displaced by the Universities’ move will be offered chances to enroll at other campuses, the statement indicated.

With the coming changes, the remaining branch campuses are in:

  • Barron County,
  • Baraboo,
  • Manitowoc,
  • Marinette,
  • Marshfield,
  • Menasha (Fox Cities),
  • Rock County,
  • Sheboygan,
  • Waukesha, and
  • Wausau

