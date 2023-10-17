Wet weather is back tomorrow

Milder temperatures also return
Scattered rain later in the day on Wednesday.
Scattered rain later in the day on Wednesday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Dry, sunny & warmer today
  • Windy with scattered rain tomorrow
  • Light rain likely on Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some milder weather is building back into the region over the next few days, all ahead of the next weather-maker we’re watching. Highs will be back near or even slightly above the seasonal average for this time of year today and tomorrow. We’ll really start to see the impacts from that system later in the day on Wednesday as it brings rain back into the forecast.

This system is weaker and is moving faster than last week’s system, so rain will be much lighter with smaller rain totals.

What’s Coming Up...

Tuesday starts off chilly but temperatures will warm quickly through the late morning and afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across the southern part of the state. Skies will be mainly sunny, with light westerly winds.

Clouds building back in overnight will help to keep temperatures more mild for Wednesday morning. We’ll wake up in the mid to lower 40s so you’ll be able to grab that slightly lighter jacket as you head out the door.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through Wednesday but we won’t introduce rain chances until later in the day. A few isolated showers could begin around the lunch hour, with more scattered rain through the late afternoon and evening. Your kids may have some wet weather for their outdoor after-school activities tomorrow. Temperatures will be mild at least, with highs in the low 60s and gusty winds out of the south.

Looking Ahead...

The best chance for rain remains on Thursday, especially during the morning as the main part of the weather-maker moves through. Rain totals will be less than a half inch by the end of Thursday. Most of Friday should be dry, but we’ll watch for a small wave of energy that could spark up a couple of showers Friday night.

Temperatures for the weekend look to be on the cooler side of average, in the mid-50s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy but at least we’re looking mostly dry and sunny. Temps hold in the mid-50s into the start of next week.

