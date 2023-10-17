Wisconsin lawmakers reintroduce ghost guns legislation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic lawmakers created a bill to get unregistered guns off the streets.

This bill is aimed to address the issue of untraceable firearms, known as ghost guns, that are not marked with a serial number.

Hoping to gain support from both sides of the aisle, on Monday afternoon, Senator Dianne Hesselbein and Representative Alex Joers reintroduced the issue.

Senator Hesselbein, along with other Democratic lawmakers, introduced this bill five years ago after a tragic shooting in Middleton.

In 2018, Anthony Tong opened fire at his job WTS Paradigm, injuring four people. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm. However, Tong was able to legally assemble the weapon’s parts and create a ghost gun. Lawmakers say it was this loophole that resulted in serious injury for the victims.

“After the distressing active shooter incident in 2018, we should all feel a great urgency to prevent such an event from ever reoccurring,” Representative Alex Joers said. ”Active shooter incidents like this one have already impacted many communities across the state and it is our duty as legislators to protect Wisconsin from the threat posed by undetectable firearms.”

Senator Hesselbein says the impact of ghost guns can change a community forever.

“One of the things we learned is what a toll that takes on people, not just the shooters, family, everybody that was in the building, our law enforcement, it really has changed Middleton community,” Hesselbein said.

She is working alongside the Middleton Police Chief on this bill. Her goal is to prevent senseless injuries and deaths in the state of Wisconsin.

“We are hoping to get Republican sponsors, I believe Representative Joers is on the floor tomorrow in the State Assembly,” Hesselbein said. “I’m on the floor in the State Senate so I am hoping to take that opportunity to talk with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to see if they’d be interested in signing on.”

The bill will be presented to senators and representatives on Tuesday.

