Active police presence reported in Watertown
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active police presence has been reported Wednesday afternoon in Watertown.
An NBC15 source said the police presence was at Western Avenue and Harvey Avenue in Watertown, just about a block away from the Rock River.
Watertown Police Department could not confirm any information.
NBC15 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details develop.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.