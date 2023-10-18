Active Second Half Of Week

Scattered Showers

Plenty Of Dry Hours

A Bit Breezy At Times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you had a chance to soak up the beautiful fall weather so far this week. We are expecting big changes as we move through the middle and end of the week. A daily chance of showers arrives on Wednesday and last through Saturday. Fortunately, this does not look to be an all-day washout at any point in time, but rather more scattered in nature. Better weather should arrive by the end of the weekend with warmer temperatures by that time frame as well.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with early lows into the lower 40s. A light southerly wind expected. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers developing by the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions as winds pick up 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Scattered showers Wednesday night with lows into the upper 40s. Scattered showers Thursday with highs into the upper 50s. We should get into a drier stretch Thursday night and early Friday. Another decent chance of showers by Friday night.

Looking Ahead...

Early rain chances this weekend should give way to sunshine by the end of the weekend. This will allow for a drier and sunnier forecast to arrive into early next week. Another active stretch of weather possible by the middle and end of next week.

