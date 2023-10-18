Battery suspect arrested on Madison north side, fake gun found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fake gun was found during the arrest of a man wanted for battery Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers patrolling on the 2500 block of Calypso Rd. saw the 56-year-old Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said.

As officers approached the man, he ran and tried to jump a fence. He resisted arrest, but police were able to bring him in, MPD says.

In addition to the fake gun, police also found drug paraphernalia and a knife.

He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

