Battery suspect arrested on Madison north side, fake gun found
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fake gun was found during the arrest of a man wanted for battery Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said.
Officers patrolling on the 2500 block of Calypso Rd. saw the 56-year-old Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said.
As officers approached the man, he ran and tried to jump a fence. He resisted arrest, but police were able to bring him in, MPD says.
In addition to the fake gun, police also found drug paraphernalia and a knife.
He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
