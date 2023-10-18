Bond set at $300k for suspect in Sun Prairie Walmart stabbing

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stabbing an employee at the Sun Prairie Walmart had his bond set at $300,000 in court on Wednesday.

Miguel A. Barajas Ceballos, 22, appeared for his preliminary hearing for charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

The prosecutor argued that Miguel A. Barajas Ceballos’ bail should be set at $500,000, noting he brought the knife he used in the stabbing from home, making the attack premeditated.

Barajas-Ceballos’ attorney contended that his client is unemployed, lives with his family and has no criminal record. The attorney said he believed $5,000 or $10,000 would be a sufficient amount in this case.

“In reviewing the criminal complaint, the allegations are of almost the most severe criminal charges there are,” court commissioner Karie Cattanach said before deciding to set his cash bail at $300,000. “The injuries and conduct as described are multiple penetrating wounds to the victim’s body in what does appear to be a random attack at a Walmart, but for medical intervention we could be looking at the most severe charges. Luckily we’re not.”

Barajas-Ceballos’ attorney also told the court the suspect has diagnosed schizophrenia, and asked Cattanach to order a competency exam. A competency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6, according to court records.

If Barajas Ceballos posts bail, he would not be allowed to have any type of weapon or be at the Walmart in Sun Prairie.

Miguel A Barajas Ceballos
Miguel A Barajas Ceballos(Dane County Jail)

Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox said Tuesday that the victim was in stable, yet critical, condition at a local hospital. The criminal complaint states a surgeon told police the victim had suffered a dozen stab wounds to multiple parts of his body.

In the criminal complaint, the victim recalled to officers how he was walking down the main aisle of the store the night of Oct. 16 when the suspect came out of a side aisle and immediately stabbed him. The victim said he tried fighting back and was able to push the suspect into a merchandise rack, and the suspect ran away.

Police arrested the suspect after a high-speed chase that went into Madison. Police later found a knife covered in blood on the passenger side floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports

Latest News

Madison Police Department squad car
Battery suspect arrested on Madison north side, fake gun found
Police lights generic
MPD: Woman beaten and robbed outside La Follette High School
gavel
Bond set for man who led Janesville police on 14-mile chase
Heavier rounds expected later next week
Isolated Showers Into Thursday