Bond set for man who led Janesville police on 14-mile chase

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A bond has been set for the man who led police on a 14-mile chase through Janesville over the weekend.

A $500,000 bond was set on Tuesday for Sergio Morales, 30. He has since been released, court records show.

The Janesville Police Department reported to the scene early Sunday morning where Morales allegedly fired several shots in a domestic incident. He is also accused of firing at the victim at a nearby intersection.

Once JPD arrived, Morales drove off, leading to a long chase through Janesville that ended when officers were able to stop his car and arrest him.

Morales is next expected in court Wednesday, Oct. 25., according to court records.

