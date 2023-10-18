Chicago to perform at Overture Center next summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a “Saturday in the Park,” iconic rock band Chicago will be heading to Madison on a Sunday next June.

The Overture Center revealed Tuesday that Chicago will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday on the Overture Center’s website.

The band is known for iconic hits like “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re The Inspiration” and “If You Leave Me Now.”

The Overture Center highlighted how Chicago has toured every year since the beginning- with 56 consecutive years of touring.

Original members include Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The trio are joined by Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass, and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

The multi-Grammy award winning band was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and has received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.