Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A team from UW Milwaukee is now in Oshkosh trying to determine the scope of an ancient Native American village, discovered during a road reconstruction project at Menominee Park.

City officials believe it’s the largest discovery of artifacts ever in the area. Action 2 News is told the historic village was preserved under the park road that’s now torn up and likely dates to between 900 and 1600 AD.

What’s known as Pratt Trail, inside Menominee Park, is now the site, of what could be, the largest Native American Village ever found during a construction project in Oshkosh.

“We have encountered things on other projects in the past just not to this scope and magnitude,” said James Rabe, the Oshkosh Director of Public Works.

City officials say they knew the area, would likely have Native American artifacts, so they notified a team from UW Milwaukee to be on standby once road re-construction started in August.

“As we started pulling back the asphalt pavement and the little bit of base course that was under there they started finding more than they originally thought they might so UW Milwaukee has a team out there identifying, cataloging, and trying to brush it off to figure out exactly what they’re uncovering,” said Rabe.

A spokesperson for the UW-Milwaukee team told us: “We are working with our regulatory agencies, the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to document and preserve in place the cultural deposits. Work will continue through the fall.”

As for what’s been found..

“They’re finding a lot of the signs of like ceramic pottery, tools, things like that,” said Rabe.

The city is also working with the leaders of the Menominee and Ho-Chunk Nations, who’ve been out to the site.

“It’s a nice flat spot adjacent to the water body and the water body was, that was a mode of transportation, food, whether it be wild rice or the fisheries in Lake Winnebago so it does make sense that it was a site,” said Rabe.

The city says its preference is to keep the artifacts in place undisturbed and one possibility is to build the road with a higher elevation, allowing that to happen.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police

Latest News

Wisconsin Book Festival hosts virtual events with renowned authors
Wisconsin Book Festival gets underway
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
An armed suspect is dead after at least one officer fired their weapon in Watertown, the...
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
An Eastside neighborhood association in Madison is discussing safety after a 15-year-old girl...
Eastside Madison neighborhood discusses safety after recent shooting
East side Madison neighborhood discusses recent shootings
Eastside Madison neighborhood discusses safety after recent shooting