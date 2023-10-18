Hundreds of volunteers heading to Cross Plains this week to add three miles to the Ice Age Trail

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 1,200 mile trail in Wisconsin is about to get a few miles longer.

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is adding nearly three miles to the trail in Cross Plains this weekend.

Hundreds of volunteers will help with the project from October 18-22, eliminating a road walk along Old Sauk Pass, which the Alliance says is a dangerous connecting route between current trails.

Luke Kloberdanz, the executive director and CEO of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, said the Cross Plains area is particularly special. The new trail will help hikers go deeper into the Cross Plains Ice Age Reserve Unit, one of nine reserve units in the state. These reserve units are designated by Congress and emphasize the preservation of areas of glacial scenic and scientific value.

“This area will no doubt become of the highlights of the entire 1,200 mile trail,” Kloberdanz said. “Its spectacular topography, proximity to a metropolitan area, and being so close to our National Park Service Partner’s headquarters means it will be one of the most visited.”

Volunteers will also build three boardwalks and three bridges over the weekend. When they are finished, the new portion of the trail is anticipated to open on Sunday.

Kloberdanz said this project, and the trail will bring the community together through volunteering and hiking.

“Every day, people visit small towns and rural areas of the state because of the Trail,” Kloberdanz said. “There is no doubt it positively impacts local economies—especially when it brings hundreds of volunteers to a specific area.”

