Isolated Showers Into Thursday

Drier Into the weekend
Heavier rounds expected later next week
Heavier rounds expected later next week(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
  • Storm system moves through
  • Temperatures dropping through the weekend
  • Warmup for next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sunny skies that we saw this morning gradually shifted to an increase in clouds and a few scattered rain showers this afternoon all due to a storm system moving in from the west.   Ahead of this system this afternoon, winds became gusty out of the south, and our highs reached near the mid-60s.  This evening we’ll continue to stay mostly cloudy and breezy with just a small chance of showers.  Low temperatures overnight will stay fairly mild, only dropping down to near 50.

Thursday morning, we will start early with southerly winds, but by mid-morning, the cold front associated with this storm will be moving through our area.  We’re only expecting a few scattered rainshowers to possibly push through in the morning, winds will then switch around to the northwest.  Thursday afternoon will continue to stay mostly cloudy and the probability for showers will increase slightly into the evening.  Highs tomorrow will drop down into the upper 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

As we end the workweek, we’ll start the day with a mix of clouds and sun, but then in the day a second area of low pressure will drop down and increase the possibility of some isolated showers into the evening.  As of right now, it is looking like any of the heavier showers will be later in the evening, but still be prepared for a bit of wet weather if you’re heading out to the games.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend is going to start out windy and mostly cloudy on Saturday, but Sunday is looking to be the best day out of the weekend with more sun, and less winds, but cooler with highs only into the low 50s.

