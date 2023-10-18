Meeting Wisconsin’s new QB1, Braedyn Locke

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger quarterback Tanner Mordecai was supposed to transfer into Wisconsin from SMU and lead first-year head coach Luke Fickell’s team to greatness. Those plans have slightly derailed, after the 6th-year senior broke his hand on Saturday and had surgery on Sunday.

There is no timeline on Mordecai’s return, so the reins of the offense go to Braedyn Locke.

Like Mordecai, Locke is also a Texas-native who transferred to UW this year. He came to Madison after spending his freshman year at Mississippi State.

He did not see any action last season, that means the Iowa game were the first meaningful minutes he has played since his senior year in high school of 2021.

Against the Hawkeyes, Locke was 15/30 for 122 yards. He did not throw a touchdown, but he also did not throw a pick.

In Tuesday’s weekly player availability, Locke is confident in the chemistry he’s built with the offense.

“I feel very comfortable and confident with those guys,” Locke said. “We have really good players. I can’t wait to be out there with them and that’s something we built way before the season started, it all started when we got here in January, through spring ball, the summer-- we worked all summer with those guys. So, I have no doubt in y mind that we’re going to go out there and play well this Saturday.”

Locke and the Badgers play at Illinois this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

