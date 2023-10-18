Milder second half of the workweek

Cloudy with showers this afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather-maker that we’ve been talking about for the past few days is on our doorstep and will bring us a bit of rain later today and tomorrow.

This system is much different from the one we were tracking last week: it is much weaker and will move through a lot faster than the previous system. This means that your day-to-day will be only minorly impacted as most of the showers will be light and rain totals will be slim. If you want to stay completely dry, you may want the rain gear with you for the next two days.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds began to increase last night and will continue to do so today as this system moves closer to Wisconsin. The first half of the day will be dry, mild, and breezy with winds strengthening out of the south. Winds will gust at 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, reaching the low to mid-60s.

Showers will begin to move in during the late afternoon and early evening. If your kids have outdoor after-school activities, they may have to deal with a quick shower or two. Isolated showers continue through the overnight, with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Broken, light showers will continue through the day on Thursday. Skies will stay overcast with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll begin to gradually clear the skies a bit on Friday, with mostly dry conditions as the system moves out. There’s a slight chance for a few showers late Friday night, around or after midnight. Right now it looks like any high school football games should be dry.

Dry weather continues into the weekend, with temperatures slowly cooling. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and low 50s for most by Sunday. The next chance for wet weather that we’ll watch will be next Tuesday.

