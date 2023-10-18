MPD: Teen arrested for alleged battery of Madison East student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly beating a Madison East High School student, police reported.

Madison Police Department explained the attack happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the school, in the 2000 block of E. Washington Avenue.

Police say the battery originated with a disagreement with social media. The victim is expected to be okay.

The teen suspect was arrested and faces charges of physical abuse of a child, strangulation and disorderly conduct.

