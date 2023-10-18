MPD: Woman beaten and robbed outside La Follette High School

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was beaten and robbed in a parking lot outside La Follette High School Tuesday, police say.

The Madison Police Department said the woman was inside her car around 12:30 p.m. when an SUV pulled alongside her.

The woman told police several people then got out of the SUV and tried to get into her car.

She was then attacked, and reported the incident while on the way to the hospital.

Her backpack was stolen, MPD said. The woman was not a La Follette student or faculty member, but it is unknown if the attackers were.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

