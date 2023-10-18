Prices soaring for Wisconsin-Nebraska volleyball showdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Volleyball lovers still looking for tickets to see the nation’s top two teams square off in Madison next month will need to dig deep.

Aftermarket ticket prices for the Wisconsin-Nebraska showdown have already surged into the triple digits. A check of StubHub and Seet Geek show someone will likely need to shell out at least $140 to get in the door, and that’s for the upper bowl seats at the Field House.

Anyone wanting to sit closer than that will be looking to spend about twice that much, the ticket brokers’ websites show. And, that won’t get a fan any closer than the twelfth row. Most likely, they will be in the 20th row or higher.

A few second and third row seats are currently listed. As of Wednesday, they were going for nearly $500 each. Throw in concessions and getting to and from the game, two people may need to spend over $1,000 to sit that close.

Anyone who goes, though, should be in for one of the biggest matches of the season. Neither the Badgers nor the Cornhuskers have lost this year. While there are still a few games for each before November 24, there is the distinct possibility that the loser of that game could be handed their first loss of the year.

Even more likely… the winner of that game will come out of it with the #1 ranking and the inside track to the Big Ten championship.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.