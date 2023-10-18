Stoughton Fire and EMS plan to propose cross trained personnel positions

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Stoughton Fire and Emergency Medical Services are looking to make some changes with its staffing as emergency call volumes rise in Dane County.

The departments are hoping to add permanent positions. Individuals would be trained to respond to both emergency medical and fire calls and act as flex staff when the department is shorthanded.

“Over the last several months, we’ve been doing some investigating on how we might be able to create efficiencies in our EMS and fire departments,” Mayor Tim Swadley said.

Within the Stoughton Firefighter and EMS budget Mayor Tim Swadley says the city wants to create two new full time cross trained personnel positions. As of now, the departments heavily rely on volunteers with the exception of its two full time EMS workers and three full time fire workers.

“We’ve been blessed for many years with the number of volunteers in our fire and EMS departments and having some more full time staff that are available to do both can help supplement the hours where the volunteers aren’t available,” Swadley said.

Thirty minutes south, Janesville’s Fire Chief Jim Ponkauskas says many cities in Rock County have combined departments.

“I know it goes all the way back to the 70′s,” Ponkauskas said. “We started a paramedic service in 1975 and we were EMT certified prior to that, and they were doing that. I started back in 1994 and we were doing the dual credentials.”

Cross trained personnel can give medical aide to a person after rescuing them from a fire.

“It just provides the opportunity to get more individuals on scene,” Ponkauskas said. “Make it safer for the individuals that are operating and seeing and just provides a better service to the to the community that we’re serving.”

Although these plans are not finalized in Stoughton, the mayor says it would an adjustment for the departments and the community.

“Obviously you know change is difficult,” Swadley said. “There’s been a long-standing tradition in both departments to really rely more heavily on volunteers. We don’t really see that changing. We believe that we’ll be able to phase this in and really fill key positions through natural attrition.”

On average the positions in Stoughton would make up to $60,000 a year. Stoughton Fire and EMS will ultimately have to get the budget approved to fill these two positions. The next budget hearing is November 7th.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.