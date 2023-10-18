Stoughton resident loses $8,000 in Border Patrol scam

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A caller who claimed to be from the U.S. Border Patrol stole thousands of dollars from a Stoughton resident through what was described as an elaborate scam, the Stoughton Police Dept. reported.

According to a warning posted on Facebook, the police department explained the scammer told the victim the border patrol intercepted a package containing narcotics that had the victim’s name on it.

The scam unfolded over the course of a very long conversation, Stoughton Police said. After convincing the victim they were from the U.S. government, the caller had the victim buy $8,000 worth of Bitcoin and transfer it.

The police department post went on to remind everyone that no local or federal law enforcement agency would ask for gift cards or cryptocurrency as payment.

