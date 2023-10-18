Sun Prairie crews talk best practices for clearing snow, ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Road crews all over Wisconsin are getting ready for winter. Community members, city crews, mechanics and Sun Prairie Public Works staff gathered Tuesday to check out the latest technology for clearing snow and ice.

Community members were invited to the open house at the City of Sun Prairie’s Public Works facility to meet with professionals in the field and learn more about best practices for winter maintenance. Much of the focus was on salt, with officials saying the amount of salt dumped on the roads can have a huge impact for the future.

“The primary goal is to look at the reduction and use of salt which can get into the environment and can cause problems with well water and your fresh water drinking and just the environment as a whole,” explained Sun Prairie fleet supervisor J.R. Brimmer. “So the goal is to just try to reduce the use of it.”

It only takes one teaspoon of salt to pollute five gallons of water, according to Wisconsin Salt Wise, a cosponsor of the event.

