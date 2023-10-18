Unleash your curiosity at the 13th annual Wisconsin Science Fest

(NBC15)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready, set, science! The annual Wisconsin Science Festival, a statewide celebration with an array of activities and events, is taking place Oct. 16-22 across the Badger state.

The weeklong Wisconsin Science Festival is for people of all ages and boasts more than 300 events across 40+ counties. Activities include hands-on science experiments, live Q&A sessions and interviews with scientists, demonstrations, performances, behind-the-scenes tours and more.

Each year, the festival highlights a specific aspect of the world around us. This year, in celebration of the many milestone anniversaries happening around the state, Wisconsin Science Fest is focusing on time and its influence on science, art and technology.

The Madison Children’s Museum is once again a part of the ever-popular Science on the Square night, Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.

At Science on the Square, outdoor STEM-themed activities will mix with Madison Night Market vendor tents throughout State Street. Indoor locations will showcase interesting exhibits, talks, or menu/product specials for you to check out as well. Learn more about the science that surrounds us every day while exploring downtown Madison.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Moms Demand Action advocated for two gun safety legislation measures at the Wisconsin State...
Group advocates for gun safety bills at Wisconsin Capitol
Stoughton Fire
Stoughton Fire and EMS plan to propose cross trained personnel positions
Stoughton Fire and Emergency Medical Services are looking to make some changes with its...
Stoughton Fire and EMS plan to propose cross trained personnel positions
Jeff Omen was decorating his house for Halloween when he fell from a ladder and died. Known...
Bikers remember Jeff Omen