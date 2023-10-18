Unleash your curiosity at the 13th annual Wisconsin Science Fest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready, set, science! The annual Wisconsin Science Festival, a statewide celebration with an array of activities and events, is taking place Oct. 16-22 across the Badger state.

The weeklong Wisconsin Science Festival is for people of all ages and boasts more than 300 events across 40+ counties. Activities include hands-on science experiments, live Q&A sessions and interviews with scientists, demonstrations, performances, behind-the-scenes tours and more.

Each year, the festival highlights a specific aspect of the world around us. This year, in celebration of the many milestone anniversaries happening around the state, Wisconsin Science Fest is focusing on time and its influence on science, art and technology.

The Madison Children’s Museum is once again a part of the ever-popular Science on the Square night, Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.

At Science on the Square, outdoor STEM-themed activities will mix with Madison Night Market vendor tents throughout State Street. Indoor locations will showcase interesting exhibits, talks, or menu/product specials for you to check out as well. Learn more about the science that surrounds us every day while exploring downtown Madison.

