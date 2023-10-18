WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News/TMX) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan had to walk off Citizens Bank Park feeling pretty sore after he was tackled hard by a security guard.

The trespasser was captured on video being taken down after the Phillies won 10-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

The fan appeared to get out on the grass somewhere in left field and ran through the outfield and past members of the Phillies’ bullpen walking toward the dugout.

As he ran from security on the left side of the field, one guard headed him off from the right field and blindsided him with a tackle, knocking him to the ground and putting an end to his run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
arrest
MPD: Teen arrested for alleged battery of Madison East student
Rani, a 27-year-old female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after her herd...
Elephant dies at zoo after herd became agitated from a dog running loose
Palestinian U.N. ambassador Riyad Mansour, background right, addresses members of the U.N....
US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians