1 dead after two Iowa Co. crashes at the same spot on the same day

IOWA Co., Wis. (WMTV) – Over the past three years, over 30 crashes have been reported at a single Town of Dodgeville intersection. The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office offered that statistic Thursday in a statement about two more crashes that happened within hours of each other and claimed the life of at least one person.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around noon to the intersection of Co. Hwy. Y and U.S. Hwy. 18/151 for the first of the two wrecks. Investigators determined a 74-year-old Monroe man was heading north on the county highway when his vehicle was struck by a semi, driven by a person who lives in Houston, Missouri.

The Monroe man, who was identified as David Koning, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated, noting that he was the only person in his vehicle at the time. The release did not say whether the semi’s driver was injured. The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Co. Coroner’s Office.

The statement from the Sheriff’s Office added that it was just a few hours later that deputies were called back to the same spot for another two-vehicle wreck. At the time of the release, the Sheriff’s Office was not able to say if anyone was injured in this incident.

The Sheriff’s Office used its statement about the pair of wrecks to note that this is the 34th time a crash has happened at that intersection in the past 36 months.

