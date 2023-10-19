Country Fest organizers announce full 2024 lineup for June

CADOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - Building on the anticipation from the early reveal of 2024′s headliners at this year’s festival, Country Fest organizers are thrilled to announce the complete lineup for next summer!

“Fans are unbelievably excited,” festival promoter and General Manager Wade Asher said. “VIP and Reserved Lawn tickets for 2024 both sold out the week following 2023′s festival — the earliest in Country Fest’s history.”

Alongside Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Jake Owen, the country’s largest country music and camping event will feature Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, and Warren Zeiders in Cadott, June 27-29. Joining these icons is a star-studded roster of country talent ready to light up the hayfield again.

“We continue to be incredibly grateful for our fans’ support and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the middle of nowhere, and the center of everything,” Asher continued.

Scheduled Thursday, June 27: Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, Hailey Whitters, Chayce Beckham, Lorrie Morgan, George Birge, Kassi Ashton, Dylan Schneider and more.

Scheduled Friday, June 28: Keith Urban, Warren Zeiders, Cooper Alan, Deana Carter, Neon Union, Dalton Dover, Redferrin, Shaylen and more.

Scheduled Saturday, June 29: Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Conner Smith, Morgan Evans, Shane Profitt, Dillon Carmichael, The Castellows, Logan Crosby and more.

Scheduled Wednesday, June 26: *Tailgate Party exclusive to 3-day ticket holders: Sawyer Brown, Slamabama, Six to Midnight, and more.

Country Fest 2024 releases full line up (Photo credit: Country Fest)

Artists you may recognize from TikTok include Cooper Alan, The Castellows, Neon Union, Dalton Dover, George Birge, Stephen Paul, and more.

General Admission and camping are on sale now, along with Pit Passes. Fans can party in the main stage pit all weekend with a 3-day pass, or individual passes to get close to their favorite artists. For tickets and info, visit CountryFest.com.

