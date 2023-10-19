Eastside Madison neighborhood to discuss safety after recent shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Eastside neighborhood association plans to discuss safety as Madisonians are feeling unsafe in their own homes, after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed last week at the Harmony Apartments on Milwaukee Street.

The North Star Neighborhood Association (NSNA) held a meeting for residents at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Twisted Grounds coffee shop.

State Senator Melissa Agard, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison District 3 Alder Derek Field planned to attend the meeting.

According to NSNA President Barbara Davis, the meeting was scheduled before the shooting last week, but that the association still planned to discuss safety.

“We will most definitely be discussing the most recent violent event at the Harmony and others before it,” Davis said in a statement. “The police ALWAYS (emphasis hers) come prepared to give us an update on calls received, and what they are doing to work with Harmony and Meadowlands across the street in D16 to reduce crime.”

Davis argues the Harmony Apartments have been “problematic” since they were built. She said the list of speakers and the order they speak are the only pieces of information she knows about what will happen at the meeting.

Davis said her volunteer association will help the City of Madison plan a bigger meeting to include more Eastside residents for a great conversation about safety and improving conditions at Harmony Apartments and neighbors who live near the apartment.

“I want to feel safe here. It’s my home. It’s all I have,” NSNA member Sam Adkins said. ”I don’t necessarily think that it’s the people living at the the apartments. I believe it’s outsiders coming in and creating havoc for everyone in this neighborhood.”

She said the neighborhood needs more police keeping an eye on things.

”We were told that there would be constant around-the-clock police presence last week and it’s not holding true,” Adkins said. “It’s when they have staff available.”

Joshua Smialek lives in the same neighborhood as Adkins, next to Harmony Apartments. He said more police need to be present at night, because that is when he claimed people trespass on his property.

”Dark hooded figures running through our backyards,” he said. “You catch them on the cameras, you see them, and then they’re gone as quickly as you see them.”

Adkins said elected officials need to explain why this specific part of the city seems to draw more problems recently, including a fatal shooting that occurred in July.

”I’d like to feel safe,” she said. “I’d like to be able to be in the community, have my relatives come visit, play outside and not have a concern as to if somebody is going to drive by at a fast rate of speed or if there’s going to be another shooting.”

The Madison Police Department has not arrested anyone for last week’s shooting, but MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said more than 12 detectives are working on the case.

