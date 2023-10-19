Federal grant allows Dane Co. to expand drug treatment program

(Arizona's Family)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Department of Human Services received a federal grant that will allow it to expand the county’s substance use treatment and recovery support services.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration allocated the $405,000 grant to support substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery support services in existing drug courts.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said Thursday the project will also focus on ‘increasing behavioral equity and access to culturally and gender-relevant services for the county’s diverse population.’

“We need an all hands on deck approach in our community to address the ongoing opioid crisis and related behavioral health challenges like addiction,” Parisi said.

Project objectives include supporting connections to community-based recovery services, increasing access to housing that supports recovery, and resoling transportation related barriers.

“Through these funds, our Drug Court participants will have access to increased support and services that reduce barriers to obtaining and maintaining recovery,” he said.

Parisi said a mental health professional and peer support specialist role will also be contracted, allowing the department to reduce system barriers to accessing mental health treatment and support service connection.

More information about Dane County’s Treatment and Diversion Court programs can be found here.

