Four teens arrested after allegedly breaking into Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teens were arrested Tuesday evening after a surveillance camera allegedly caught them breaking into a home, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to the MPD report, a homeowner called police around 5:15 pm. After seeing several people in his home, in the 4300 block of Dwight Drive. By the time the officers arrived, the suspects were gone.

The homeowner said he had pictures though, the report continued, and he forwarded them to investigators. When police were alerted to four teens nearby who were throwing rocks at cars, they went to investigate and discovered the quartet matched the suspects’ description.

The teens, who were listed as 13, 14, 15, and 16 years old, were all taken into custody and booked into the Juvenile Reception Center on a single count each of burglary. The eldest of the group also faces a count of damage to property after allegedly damaging something in the house.

