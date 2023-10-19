Juneau Co. man faces 10 child pornography charges

A man faces nearly a dozen child pornography charges, thanks to a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) – A Juneau man faces nearly a dozen child pornography charges, thanks to a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Daniel Uttech was arrested Tuesday after the tip led to a search warrant of his home, the Sheriff’s Office explained in a post. It noted the tip was in reference to an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Following his arrest, Uttech, 62, was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. He appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, where bail was set at $5,000 and his preliminary hearing scheduled for November 16.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt added the Juneau Police Dept. and the Wisconsin Dept. of Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit aided in the investigation.

