Man accused of being armed at statehouse twice released on signature bond

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison man accused of bringing weapons to the state capitol twice in a single day appeared in court Thursday morning in connection with the first of those incidents.

Joshua Pleasnick appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom on Thursday morning where the court set a $500 signature bond. The court commissioner added multiple conditions for his release, including a ban on going to the Capitol Square area. He is also barred from being within 1,000 feet of Gov. Tony Evers or his family as well as being on Cambridge Road, which runs in front of the Executive Mansion. Finally, he is not allowed to possess any dangerous weapon.

Pleasnick had been charged Monday with carrying a firearm in a public building, which stems from his first visit on October 4th to the capitol. After being arrested and booked for that incident, he was released.

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom on October 19, 2023, for an initial appearance stemming from an arrest that occurred during the first of two reported incidents were he went to the Wisconsin Capitol with firearms. (WMTV-TV)

According to Capitol Police, he returned to the capitol about seven hours after his arrest and was carrying a rifle and had a collapsible baton in his backpack. Pleasnick was booked into the Dane Co. jail on Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon. He had initially been taken into protective custody and transported to a hospital, the Madison Police Dept. reported at the time. During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecutor noted the allegation does not relate to the rifle, which is why he asked the court to impose a ban on any dangerous weapon in its bond conditions.

In both incidents, authorities said, Pleasnick said he wanted to speak with Gov. Tony Evers.

The criminal complaint linked to his first arrest states Pleasnick told investigators he wanted to tell the governor that law enforcement would not listen to men who were abused by women.

Entrance to the Governor's Office, on Oct. 5, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

In the complaint, prosecutors stated that Pleasnick did not brandish his firearm during this encounter. The state reiterated the point Thursday when requesting the signature bond, indicating that Pleasnick had not threatened the governor.

According to prosecutors, he went to Evers’ office with a small dog in tow to speak with the governor and completed the visiting constituent form to schedule a meeting. Pleasnick, who was carrying a handgun in a holster on his belt, told the officer he would not leave until he had a chance to talk to Evers.

Several officers arrived at the governor’s office and told Pleasnick he was not allowed to have a gun inside the capitol, but he allegedly refused to comply with their demand – at which point he was taken into custody. It was during the questioning that followed that Pleasnick is quoted as saying his complaints to law enforcement about being abused and Pleasnick stated he wanted the governor to know that men were being ignored.

When asked why he had a gun when he went to the governor’s office in the statehouse, Joshua Pleasnick said he always carried one because he feared for his life and was worried about a former partner harming him, the complaint added. It noted he claimed to carry a gun for his protection and never used it to threaten someone.

The complaint also quoted Pleasnick was also quoted as saying he did not know he was not allowed to bring a gun into the Capitol and “for that I am guilty.”

