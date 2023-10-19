Name released of boater whose body was recovered from the Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was recovered from the Rock River over the weekend.

In a statement, the Medical Examiner identified the individual as Roger Wentler and noted its preliminary examination indicated the Janesville man died from an accidental drowning.

Wentler, 60, was riding in a canoe on Sunday night with two other individuals when he went into the water, the Janesville Police Department previously reported. Emergency crews responded shortly before 5 p.m. that evening to the scene, near the W. Milwaukee Street bridge, where they recovered his body.

The two other boaters were evaluated for their injuries. The initial police report did not state how badly they were hurt.

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night. (WMTV/Shaina Nijhawan)

Emergency crews closed the area around the bridge for about two hours while they cleared the scene. Wentler’s death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Dept. and the Medical Examiner’s office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.