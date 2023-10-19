Officials: Madison Public market back on track

Madison city officials say a project to bring a public market to the Wisconsin capital moving forward.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The project is set to start construction at the end of the year. The common council approved the money for the project earlier this week.

Madison’s Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said the response from potential vendors has been positive.

The open house will feature 20+ local vendors, including exciting newer businesses and a few of...
The open house will feature 20+ local vendors, including exciting newer businesses and a few of Madison's long-time favorites. Showcased above is a rendering of MPM set to open in 2025.(City of Madison Engineering Division)

“The Public Market Foundation is leading the vendor outreach efforts,” he explained. “They have been very successful to date - a couple hundred entrepreneurs, to date. Obviously, some of those individuals are further along than others.”

Officials hope to open the market by the summer of 2025.

