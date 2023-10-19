Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Utility workers capped off a meeting with legislators Wednesday at the State Capitol by parading bucket trucks around the Square.

Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW) representatives met with legislators to discuss the importance of community-owned utilities. Over 80 communities rely on these utilities to keep their power on.

More than 30 lawmakers also got to take a lift up in a bucket truck, so they could experience what it’s like to be a lineworker. More than 80 bucket trucks from companies across the state came to Madison for the parade to celebrate MEUW’s 95th anniversary.

“The reality is that a lot of people don’t know the difference,” President and CEO of Electric Utilities of Wiconsin Tim Heinrich. “Electricity is one of those things that you flip a switch, and most people don’t even really understand where it comes from and so we’re here to make sure that everybody knows public power is a thing and we’re an important part of Wisconsin.”

The truck drivers met up in Waunakee before the procession.

