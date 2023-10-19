Pet of the Week: Meet Brody!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Brody- the newest pet looking for a furrever home.

Brody is a two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix and he has been at the Sauk Co. Humane Society for several months. He loves treats, toys, and is incredibly friendly.

Stephanie Pavletich-Kraemer with the humane society said Brody and his sister came to the shelter together. She said he would work best with an experienced owner, as he has a ton of energy.

Brody is okay with other dogs and cats, as well.

