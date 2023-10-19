Small Rain Chances

Still Some Sunshine
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Best Chance Evening Hours
  • Clearing For Weekend
  • Warmer Into Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday morning, we will start early with southerly winds, but by mid-morning, the cold front associated with this storm will be moving through our area. No rain is expected for the morning hours, but scattered showers will develop by the afternoon and evening hours and continue into tonight. Highs will drop down into the upper 50s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

As we end the workweek, we’ll start the day with a mix of clouds and sun, but then in the day a second area of low pressure will drop down and increase the possibility of some isolated showers into the evening. As of right now, it is looking like any of the heavier showers will be later in the evening, but still be prepared for a bit of wet weather if you’re heading out to the games.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend is going to start out windy and mostly cloudy on Saturday, but Sunday is looking to be the best day out of the weekend with more sun, and less winds, but cooler with highs only into the low 50s.

