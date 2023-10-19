Warrens man dies in crash with tractor, Sheriff’s Office says

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WMTV) – A Warrens man died after crashing into the back of a tractor on a highway in the Town of Lincoln, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was heading north on State Hwy. 12 around 2 p.m. when a truck going the same way rear-ended it near the Cortland Ave. intersection.

The 78-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. Its report stated the man driving the tractor, which had been knocked into a ditch and rolled onto its side, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The wreck, which remains under investigation, closed Hwy. 12 for approximately two hours, the statement noted.

