Warrens man dies in crash with tractor, Sheriff’s Office says

A Warrens man died Wednesday, October 18, after his truck crashed into the back of a tractor in...
A Warrens man died Wednesday, October 18, after his truck crashed into the back of a tractor in the Town of Lincoln, the Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office stated.(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WMTV) – A Warrens man died after crashing into the back of a tractor on a highway in the Town of Lincoln, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the tractor was heading north on State Hwy. 12 around 2 p.m. when a truck going the same way rear-ended it near the Cortland Ave. intersection.

The 78-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. Its report stated the man driving the tractor, which had been knocked into a ditch and rolled onto its side, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The wreck, which remains under investigation, closed Hwy. 12 for approximately two hours, the statement noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police

Latest News

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom on October 19, 2023, for an initial...
Man accused of being armed at statehouse twice released on signature bond
Brody
Pet of the Week: Meet Brody!
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
You snooze, you lose? Not necessarily, study finds