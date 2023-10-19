WATCH LIVE: Dane Co. reveals plans for Ale Asylum building

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. will reveal its new plans for the building that once housed Ale Asylum brewery.

The county scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to announce what will be done with the space and has not released too many details so far.

The statement for the news conference did bill the event as “major elections news.” Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell, who oversees elections in the county, is expected to attend, as are Dane Co. Board Chair Patrick Miles and McFarland Village Clerk Cassandra Suettinger.

A resolution submitted earlier this month to the Dane Co. board indicated county leaders reached a deal with the property’s owners, Wortland, LLC, to buy the 4.8-acre site for nearly $5 million. It indicated Dane Co. Regional Airport already leases some of the space at the one-time brewery and would continue to do so after the county’s proposed purchase.

Dane Co. officials announce new plans for the former Ale Asylum brewery, on October 19, 2023.
Dane Co. officials announce new plans for the former Ale Asylum brewery, on October 19, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

The deal to buy the land was struck after the county’s Election Security Review Committee issued a report that recommended moving the Dane Co. Clerk and the Madison Clerk’s functions to a single dedicated facility. Rather than build a new facility from scratch, the resolution states, officials began looking for property to buy.

It notes approximately four-fifths of the 45,035 sq. foot facility houses heated warehouse space to store election equipment and keep them safe from tampering and vandalism. The rest of the space can be used for offices and multi-purpose areas, which resolution states would be more than enough for the Dane Co. Clerk and the Madison Clerk’s staffs.

