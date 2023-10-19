Windy Days Ahead

Drought update looks good

Chilly Sunday

Wet end of next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before we begin with the forecast, here is a quick update on our drought. The newest information that came out today is good news. The showers that we saw at the end of last week made a nice dent in our drought and helped to bring down the severity, particularly for our western counties.

Today we began the day with a bit of sunshine, but that didn’t last for long as more clouds moved in by late morning and showers returned this afternoon. All of the showers and cloudy skies beginning yesterday are because of a system that is moving through our area. Off-and-on showers will stay with us through most of the latter part of the afternoon and into the evening, possibly seeing a trace to over a 1/4″ of rain.

What’s Coming Up...

Winds will begin ramping up this afternoon now that we’re on the backside of the system and staying gusty all the into Friday. The wind will likely be the only downside for Friday as we’re looking at more sun and temperatures in the lower 60s. After sunset, clouds will be on the return with another round of isolated showers late evening into Saturday morning.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend will be a mixed bag of weather. We’re going to stay mostly cloudy and possibly very windy on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-50s. Colder air will move in overnight in Sunday and we could possibly see a bit of frost as temperatures drop to the mid-30s. Then Sunday will be sunnier with fewer winds, but highs will only reach the lower 50s.

