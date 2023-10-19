Yellow Dog Deli is one of the Madison-area’s only fresh dog food producers

Yellow Dog Deli products can be found at their store in Evansville, Woodman's stores, and Dane Co. the Farmer's Market.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Carolyn Robb-McDonald decided that she wanted to give her dog something a little more special than the basic kibble. So, she started making meals fresh.

It didn’t take long to realize that other people might want to give their pups something fresh too. So, in the midst of the pandemic, she launched Yellow Dog Deli.

One of the area’s only fresh dog food producers, Yellow Dog is available at their store in Evansville, Woodman’s Markets, and at the Dane Co. Farmer’s Market. They will also deliver.

More information is available on their website here.

