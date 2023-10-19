You snooze, you lose? Not necessarily, study finds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have heard the phrase “You snooze, you lose,” but is that true when it comes to hitting the snooze button in the morning?

Researchers at Stockholm University in Sweden found, overall, there are some benefits to hitting the snooze bar, especially for those of us who struggle with morning drowsiness.

They split this study in two. First, they had people who identify as snoozers fill out a questionnaire. They found younger people -- teens or early 20s -- were the ones hitting snooze, and the reason was they felt too tired. Not surprising.

Second, they looked at how hitting the snooze button impacted performance at work or school. Researchers found despite having interrupted sleep by using the snooze function, there was not a big difference in how tired they felt or how they performed on cognition tests. In fact, in some tests, people performed better after snoozing a little more.

The people they talked to in this study said hitting snooze is a way to ease themselves into the day.

Researchers say as long as you’re getting enough sleep, and you feel like hitting the snooze bar helps you, then there is really no harm in doing it.

