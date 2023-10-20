American Family website suffering outages after “unusual activity”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – American Family Insurance’s website has been suffering system outages recently after the company detected unusual activity on its network.

After detecting the suspicious behavior, the company opted to take steps aimed at guarding data and resources, American Family spokesperson Clare Hendricks explained. Some of those measures included shutting down several business systems.

Hendricks indicated the company has not found evidence that critical business, customer data processing, or storage systems were compromised. She noted that several operations are continuing as usual.

American Family has enlisted third-party experts as well as its own IT teams to investigate what happened, Hendricks continued. She added that, once that is completed, they expect to get the website operating normally again.

KWIK TRIP UPDATE

The American Family Insurance update comes just a day after Kwik Trip confirmed a cyber-security incident was to blame for disruptions to its network and systems that have lasted more than a week.

Officials with the convenience store chain assured customers that investigators have, so far, found no evidence that their payment information had been stolen.

Kwik Trip has restored its rewards program, which had been knocked offline by the incident, but other operations are still being fixed. The company is telling customers they expect to restore some of the points lost during the outage.

There has been no indication so far that the Kwik Trip and American Family Insurance incidents are linked.

