Beaver Dam woman arrested for meth possession

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam woman was arrested on multiple charges, including methamphetamine possession, after a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old woman from Beaver Dam was arrested as a result of a traffic stop on Hwy 14 in the Township of Arena.

The arrest happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

The woman was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, THC, controlled substance, methamphetamine and resisting or obstructing an officer, the sheriff’s office explained.

The woman was booked into county jail, the sheriff’s office added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

Daniel Ross, 43, was charged with child sexual assault in Columbia County.
Columbia Co. man charged with child sexual assualt
But Sunday will be the better day to get out
A Classic Fall Weekend Ahead
Surveillance video of Neenah shooting in August
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released
(FILE)
American Family website suffering outages after “unusual activity”