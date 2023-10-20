Beaver Dam woman arrested for meth possession

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam woman was arrested on multiple charges, including methamphetamine possession, after a traffic stop Tuesday, police said.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old woman from Beaver Dam was arrested as a result of a traffic stop on Hwy 14 in the Township of Arena.

The arrest happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

The woman was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, THC, controlled substance, methamphetamine and resisting or obstructing an officer, the sheriff’s office explained.

The woman was booked into county jail, the sheriff’s office added.

