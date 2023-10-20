Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

Two major retailers are helping reduce prices to help their customers deal with inflation over...
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation
Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday for a U.S. Army soldier who went missing during the...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Korean War soldier from Monroe Co.
(FILE) The Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office responded to four deer collisions within...
Rash of deer crashes in Lafayette Co. offers reminder to be extra careful right now
A U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class soldier from Wisconsin was accounted for and identified after he was...
Flags to fly at half-staff for Korean War soldier from Monroe Co.