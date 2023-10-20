A Classic Fall Weekend Ahead

By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Gusty winds for Saturday
  • Frosty start on Sunday
  • A stretch of showers and possible thunderstorms next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday was an absolutely beautiful day here in southern Wisconsin! The system that had brought us showers over the last two days has moved far enough east that we cleared from the clouds and with plenty of sun, temperatures rose into the upper 50s.  The wind stayed gusty, but not enough to cause concern for a wind chill.

For our Friday Football Blitz this evening, leave the rain gear at home, but you may want to be ready to add on a layer.  Temperatures for kickoff will begin in the lower 50s, and by the end of the games, temperatures will drop down to the mid 40s.

Later this evening we’ll begin to see clouds moving in again ahead of an upper-level trough from the northwest.  This disturbance will interact with some moisture and we’re looking for showers after midnight, mostly east of I90.  Our temperatures will drop back down into the mid-40s.

What’s Coming Up...

Our weekend ahead is looking good.  We’ll continue to the clouds in our forecast for Saturday with some very gusty winds, possibly over 30 mph.  Temperatures will stay in the mid-50s, but it might feel chilly at times because of the clouds hiding the sun most of the day.

Sunday will start frosty with morning temperatures dropping down into the mid-30s.  But Sunday will be our pick of the weekend as most of the clouds will have moved out earlier in the morning.  Temperatures will only reach the lower 50s, but with much lighter winds and plenty of sunshine, it will feel great if you’re heading outside.

Looking Ahead...

Starting next week, we’re looking unsettled.  Monday is looking cloudy and wet, and that trend is likely to continue through Thursday.  Temperatures will be heading back up into the upper 60s on Tuesday, which will increase the instability and possibly bring some embedded thunderstorms for the day.

